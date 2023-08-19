Comparing Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virginia National Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $16.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

33.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million 2.77 $23.44 million $4.53 8.01 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.54 $75.09 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 32.16% 17.87% 1.49% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; and online banking services. Further, it offers investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

