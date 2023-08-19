Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.3 %

CRUS opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.