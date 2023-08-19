Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 206.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.0 %

IBKR stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

