Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 92,308 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 510.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,308 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

