Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 27,487 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,534,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $200.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

