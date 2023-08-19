Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Shockwave Medical worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $5,889,460 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $220.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.27 and its 200 day moving average is $247.38.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

