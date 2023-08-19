Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,241,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $393.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $429.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.