Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,233 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

