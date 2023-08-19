Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.01 Million Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 244.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK opened at $24.38 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

