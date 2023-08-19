Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Enerflex worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Enerflex by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerflex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.7 %

Enerflex stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.72%.

Enerflex Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.