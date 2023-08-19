Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 213.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,910,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $3,556,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,985,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,839,000 after purchasing an additional 449,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 440,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.5 %

OR opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -42.86%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

