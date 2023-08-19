Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 714.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,954 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Squarespace worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQSP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. Citigroup upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQSP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $63,880.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,310 shares of company stock worth $10,054,478 in the last ninety days. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.