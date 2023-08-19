Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.55.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,006. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

