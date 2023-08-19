Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6 Million Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,002 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Scorpio Tankers worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $52.36 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

