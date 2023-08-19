Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 113.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

