Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,555 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Hanesbrands worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 938,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.67.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
