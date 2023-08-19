Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 429.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,184.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,292.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,404.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

