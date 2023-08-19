Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

