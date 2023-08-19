Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

