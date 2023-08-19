Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.92 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,903 shares of company stock worth $81,991,038. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

