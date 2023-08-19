Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.24 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

