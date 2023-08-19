Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.34 Million in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 419,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLCO

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.