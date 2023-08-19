Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,015,824 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 128.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,824 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

