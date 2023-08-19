Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 167,725 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,725 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Sunnova Energy International worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $14,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 781,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 743,894 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $13,803,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,988,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International
In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA
Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.0 %
Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunnova Energy International Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.