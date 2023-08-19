Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 180,025 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.40 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

