Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 27,264 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2,022.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Five Below worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.55 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.79 and its 200 day moving average is $197.87.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

