Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 287,442 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 462.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,442 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.