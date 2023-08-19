Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 187.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

