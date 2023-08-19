Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,269 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,919,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,367 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.