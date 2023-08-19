Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,298 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

