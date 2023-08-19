Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,145 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,145 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Semtech worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

SMTC opened at $24.71 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

