Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $5.48 Million Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 181,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 21.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,849 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,368,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 344,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $54,502,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.89.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

