Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLR opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

