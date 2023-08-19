Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,231 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of LiveRamp worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $30.57 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.08.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

