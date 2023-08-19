Constellation Software Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, August 23rd (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 23rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Constellation Software Stock Down 0.1 %
Constellation Software stock opened at $1,953.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,046.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,923.97. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,280.00 and a 12-month high of $2,198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
