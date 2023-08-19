Constellation Software Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, August 23rd (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 23rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,953.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,046.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,923.97. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,280.00 and a 12-month high of $2,198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,850.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNSWF

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.