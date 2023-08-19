Constellation Software Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, August 23rd (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 23rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Constellation Software Stock Down 0.1 %
CNSWF opened at $1,953.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,280.00 and a 52-week high of $2,198.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,046.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,923.97.
Constellation Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
