Constellation Software Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, August 23rd (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 23rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

CNSWF opened at $1,953.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,280.00 and a 52-week high of $2,198.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,046.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,923.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

