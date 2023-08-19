Contrasting Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Capital BDC and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 5.26 $15.54 million $0.85 19.49 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 116.19 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Prairie Operating’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 20.44% 9.86% 4.48% Prairie Operating -2,590.54% N/A -115.21%

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Prairie Operating on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

