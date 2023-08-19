Contrasting Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) & Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energy Transfer and Kodiak Gas Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer 0 0 5 1 3.17 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

Energy Transfer presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Energy Transfer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than Kodiak Gas Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

34.5% of Energy Transfer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Energy Transfer and Kodiak Gas Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer $89.88 billion 0.45 $4.33 billion $1.20 10.83 Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Transfer and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer 5.05% 11.85% 3.90% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Transfer beats Kodiak Gas Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users. The company owns and operates natural gas gathering and natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline, processing plant, and treating and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; and a natural gas gathering system in Ohio, as well as transport and supplies water to natural gas producer in Pennsylvania. It owns approximately 5,650 miles of NGL pipeline; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL storage facilities with working storage capacity of approximately 58 million barrels (MMBbls); and other NGL storage assets and terminal with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 25 MMBbls. The company provides crude oil transportation, terminalling, acquisition, and marketing activities; and sells and distributes gasoline, middle distillate, and motor fuels and other petroleum product. It offers natural gas compression service; carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal service; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalty, and generate electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. Energy Transfer LP was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

