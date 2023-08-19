Contrasting Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -423.75% -55.78% -46.43% Vapotherm -122.04% -1,250.70% -77.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Profound Medical and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vapotherm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 42.17%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Vapotherm.

This table compares Profound Medical and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 28.26 -$28.67 million ($1.37) -6.48 Vapotherm $66.80 million 2.48 -$113.26 million ($2.50) -1.35

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

