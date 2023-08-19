Contrasting Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 39.56% 47.48% 36.24% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Medigus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 16.58 $216.00 million $6.42 34.42 Medigus $91.86 million 0.05 -$9.81 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Medigus.

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medigus has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shockwave Medical and Medigus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 1 1 6 0 2.63 Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $276.38, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Medigus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Medigus on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

