Coupang Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 18,278 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 9,633 call options.

Coupang Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $17.98 on Friday. Coupang has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,155,611 shares of company stock worth $33,723,505. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coupang by 727.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

