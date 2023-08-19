Craig Hallum Cuts Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Price Target to $9.00

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Southland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Southland stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Southland has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31.

In other Southland news, COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 5,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $43,455.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,873,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,313,458.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southland news, COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,510,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,959,026.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 5,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $43,455.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,873,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,313,458.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,627 shares of company stock valued at $273,993 and sold 96,682 shares valued at $839,696.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

