Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $17.27 Per Share

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $17.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $48.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $19.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $56.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $17.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $18.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $19.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $19.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $75.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $21.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $22.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $93.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $481.14 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $602.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.11. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,248,222.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 86,278 shares of company stock valued at $46,362,841 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

