Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,117 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

