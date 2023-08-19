CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $70.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

