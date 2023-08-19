Critical Survey: Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) vs. Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Danakali and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danakali N/A N/A N/A Corteva 5.26% 7.78% 4.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danakali N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corteva $17.46 billion 2.06 $1.15 billion $1.29 39.35

This table compares Danakali and Corteva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Danakali.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Danakali and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danakali 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 0 5 15 0 2.75

Corteva has a consensus target price of $70.76, indicating a potential upside of 39.41%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Danakali.

Summary

Corteva beats Danakali on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. The company focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Perth, Australia.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

