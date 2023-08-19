Critical Survey: Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) versus Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonova and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 3 4 1 0 1.75 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonova presently has a consensus target price of $295.00, indicating a potential upside of 463.84%. Given Sonova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonova is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sonova has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Tivic Health Systems -638.47% -204.39% -140.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonova and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $3.66 billion 4.37 $706.52 million N/A N/A Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million 3.69 -$10.10 million ($0.68) -0.09

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Sonova beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

