Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.82.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 201,979 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,225,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after buying an additional 791,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 26.9% during the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.