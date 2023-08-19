CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,628,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

