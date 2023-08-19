Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $158.47 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.55.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

See Also

